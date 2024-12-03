Investissement Québec invests US$25M in maker of Sheertex rip-resistant tights

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

MONTREAL — Investissement Québec is investing US$25 million in the company that makes Sheertex tights.

SRTX, the holding company of Sheertex Inc., says Investissement Québec is the lead participant in its current fundraising round.

It says the money will be used to fund the company’s efforts to expand and solidify its position and grow its manufacturing operations in Quebec.

Established in 2017, Sheertex is a maker of rip-resistant tights.

The company expanded its operations in 2023 with a new facility in Pointe Claire, Que., near Montreal, where it has established an integrated manufacturing plant.

Katherine Homuth, SRTX’s founder, chair and chief executive, says the investment represents a milestone and provides additional resources to continue to boost production capacity to meet increasing global demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.