Meta Seeks New Nuclear Reactors to Run US Data Centers

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is seeking as much as 4 gigawatts of new nuclear energy to run data centers and support the US electric grid, starting in the early 2030s.

The Facebook parent is asking developers to submit proposals to deliver 1 gigawatt to 4 gigawatts of reactor capacity, according to a statement Tuesday. Commercial nuclear reactors typically generate about 1 gigawatt of electricity, enough for 750,000 typical homes.

“We believe that nuclear energy can help provide firm, baseload power to support the growth needs of the electric grids,” the company said.

