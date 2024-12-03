New York City Area Is at Risk of Snow Squalls From a Fast-Moving Storm

(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving cold front will sweep across New York City late Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and the chance of snow showers as it roars through.

While there won’t be much accumulation, the flakes and the winds might be strong enough to create some snow squalls that would limit visibility for travelers throughout the region, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

There will be a wintry mix of precipitation starting early Wednesday night, changing to rain by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

“There is nothing accumulating, but that doesn’t mean that nothing will happen,” Roth said.

The storm, called a clipper, will bring its heaviest snow to the Great Lakes region. A few spots in northern Maine may see as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) to 12 inches. The hard-hit areas of upstate New York, where more than 65 inches fell in some places during this past weekend’s lake-effect storm, could see a few more inches.

Because the clipper is moving quickly and the Great Lakes have cooled a bit, it won’t be as potent as the weekend system. By next week, below-normal temperatures should start to give way to more seasonable readings.

