South Africa’s Transnet Still Short of 2024 Coal-Rail Target

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Transnet SOC Ltd. remains short of a target to ship coal from inland mines to the coast for export, though volumes have improved, according to Exxaro Resources Ltd.

The state-owned logistics company’s freight-rail division unit 42.1 million tons to Richards Bay Coal Terminal in the 10 months through October, equivalent to an annualized tempo of 50.5 million tons, Exxaro said in an update on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Transnet has taken measures to increase the volume of coal railed to Richards Bay, which dropped to the lowest level in three decades last year — and has set a goal of getting 60 million tons to the facility this year.

While performance is still affected by security issues and locomotive shortages, initiatives by the coal industry have helped to improve volumes by 7.4% from the previous year, Exxaro said.

