US Targets Iranian Oil Shadow Fleet With Additional Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned 35 entities and vessels Tuesday that it said play a critical role in the shadow fleet transporting illicit Iranian oil to foreign markets.

The measures target oil tankers and ship management firms in several jurisdictions that are part of a network transporting Iranian oil overseas using false documentation, manipulation of vessel tracking systems, and constant changes to the names and flags of vessels, the Treasury Department said.

Tuesday’s sanctions will impose “additional costs on Iran’s petroleum sector following Iran’s attack against Israel in October, as well as Iran’s announced nuclear escalations,” the department said.

The list of sanctioned vessels are managed by entities including United Arab Emirates-based Galileos Marine Services LLC and China-based Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Ltd. and Shanghai Future Ship Management Co Ltd.

Other entities managing the sanctioned vessels are based in locations including India, Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands and Panama.

The latest sanctions package comes less than two months after the US broadened the scope of its sanctions on Iran’s oil and gas sectors in response to a ballistic-missile attack on Israel, ramping up economic pressure on Tehran.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.