Brazil’s InterCement Files for Bankruptcy as CSN Deal Fails

(Bloomberg) -- InterCement Participacoes SA, the cash-strapped Brazilian cement maker, filed for bankruptcy protection at a court in São Paulo, capping months of talks with creditors after skipping debt payments.

The filing in Brazil became “the most appropriate option” to ensure the continuity of InterCement’s restructuring efforts, the firm said in the late Tuesday filing. Its parent company Mover Participacoes and subsidiaries are also part of the request.

InterCement had filed for temporary protection from creditors back in July, and months later tried to implement an out-of-court restructuring of its debt. It had been in talks for a potential sale to steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, which ultimately failed to lead to a transaction.

“It wasn’t possible to conclude the sale process within the strict time-line established in the out-of-court restructuring process, which was deemed necessary by creditors,” Intercement said.

The bankruptcy protection filing “seeks to create an organized and stable forum for a discussion” about the company’s capital structure, it added.

The cement maker struggled with high interest rates in Brazil and a heavy debt burden — it listed 29.2 billion reais ($4.8 billion) in total debt, 15 billion reais of which are intercompany loans, according to the filing.

