Cuba’s Power Grid Collapses Again, Leaving Entire Island in Dark

(Bloomberg) -- Cuba is without power again after a failure at a key plant near the capital brought down the national electrical grid.

The lights went out across the entire island of about 11 million people shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday when an automatic switch was tripped at the 330-megawatt capacity CTE Antonio Guiteras, Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines said on social media.

A massive, days-long blackout in October was triggered by a failure at the same plant, located outside Matanzas about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Havana. A hurricane knocked out power across the country again a few weeks later.

The cash-strapped, communist-run nation is mired in its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union. A full 10% of the population has fled the country since 2020, and the government is bracing for renewed political pressure from the US as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.