Czech Central Bank Chief Says Rate Cuts Likely to Be Halted Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank will probably halt its monetary easing in the near future and hold rates stable for some time to bring inflation back to the target, Governor Ales Michl said.

After inflation slowed to near the 2% goal earlier this year, price growth is now temporarily accelerating and may exceed 3% in the coming months. The fresh central bank forecast shows that core inflation, a measure of the underlying domestic demand pressures, still isn’t fully under control, according to Michl.

“That’s why we are very likely to pause the process of lowering interest rates soon,” Michl said at a university speech at the Czech city of Ostrava on Wednesday. “We will choose stability of interest rates for some time, assess the new forecast with a goal to bring core inflation slightly below 2% and the overall inflation to the target.”

Policymakers in Prague have lowered their benchmark rate by 3 percentage points over the past year to 4%, delivering the eight consecutive cut last month. Central bankers are weighing sluggish recovery in the economy dependent on exports, mainly to Germany, against persistent growth in the cost of services and risks from a rebounding property market.

