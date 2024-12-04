ECB Should Keep Cutting in ‘Small Steps,’ Vujcic Tells Politico

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should continue moving gradually as it eases monetary policy, Governing Council member Boris Vujcic told Politico.

“When the road is slippery, you take small steps and this is what we are doing,” the Croatian official said in an interview published Wednesday. “I saw the Governing Council being on the same page and I don’t really believe that it will be much different in the coming meetings.”

Vujcic indicated that investors and economists may be correct in predicting another quarter-point reduction in interest rates next week.

“I don’t think that it will be such a difficult decision in December,” he said.

Vujcic also said:

The real danger over tariffs is “a trade war where you have different steps of retaliation”

On European budgets: “I would think that it’s of critical importance that the fiscal house is put in order in a way that it does not provoke in the future an incident in the sovereign bond markets”

