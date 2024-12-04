ECB Shouldn’t Cut Interest Rates Below Neutral, Nagel Says

Joachim Nagel, president of Deutsche Bundesbank, speaks during an interview at the Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Monday, July 17, 2023. The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors begin two days of meetings Monday, with participants set to discuss items including reform of multilateral development banks, debt relief for stressed developing nations and sustainable finance. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can gradually lower its borrowing costs to levels that no longer restrict economic activity but shouldn’t go too far, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

With euro-area consumer-price growth slowing largely as projected, “interest rates should converge slowly and at a measured pace toward neutral territory,” he said Wednesday in Luxembourg, adding that there’s no need to act “too hastily.”

Speaking at an event at the European Stability Mechanism, the Bundesbank chief also said that “as of now, I do not see a significant risk of inflation undershooting that would warrant the Eurosystem becoming expansionary in the near future.”

The ECB is widely expected to deliver a fourth quarter-point rate reduction at its final meeting of the year next week, with some investors even betting on a larger move — with inflation near the 2% target and the economy struggling to grow.

Nagel highlighted that the neutral territory, which neither stimulates nor restricts the economy, is “difficult to pin down.”

“This uncertainty is, in my view, another argument in favor of taking a cautious and gradual approach,” he said.

His comments echo remarks from Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, who told Bloomberg last week that the ECB mustn’t go into expansionary rate territory as this could also backfire.

More dovish officials like France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Italy’s Fabio Panetta, though, have said that the ECB shouldn’t exclude such an option.

Earlier on Wednesday – the final day before a week-long quiet period preceding the ECB policy meeting – President Christine Lagarde said that borrowing costs are likely to be lowered further, without giving any guidance on the timing and extent.

Nagel said that at the moment he “would have no objections if we were to continue to reduce our policy rates” at the Dec. 11-12 meeting, but added he still awaits further information.

“I reserve my final judgment until I have reviewed the new macroeconomic projections for December and made up my mind concerning the risks surrounding the baseline,” he said.

Turning to the German economy, Nagel said that the overall economic performance remained weak recently, with the outlook bleak.

“Currently, none of the major demand components offer much reason to expect a significant short-term recovery of the German economy,” he said.

