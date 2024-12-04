ECB’s Lagarde Sees Weaker Economic Growth and Uncertain Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the economy is likely to remain fragile in the near term, with uncertainty and downside risks clouding the outlook beyond that.

In remarks to European lawmakers, Lagarde pointed to immediate concerns that include slowing growth in the services sector and a continued contraction in manufacturing. Outside Europe, she cautioned over geopolitical strife and threats to international trade.

“Survey-based data suggest that growth will be weaker in the short term,” Lagarde said Wednesday in Brussels. “Further ahead, the euro area’s economic recovery should start to gather some steam. Consumer spending is expected to pick up as real incomes rise, and investment is expected to recover as the impact of past monetary-policy tightening fades.”

The comments come on the eve of the week-long quiet period that precedes ECB rate decisions and feed into an intensifying debate on how quickly and how far to loosen monetary policy.

Faced with inflation that’s almost back at the 2% goal and an economy that’s struggling to grow, officials are widely expected to lower interest rates by a quarter-point for the fourth time since June next week — despite some investors still betting on a larger cut.

Beyond that, dovish officials back rapid loosening and won’t exclude bringing borrowing costs to levels that would stimulate growth, to avoid undershooting their price target. Hawks, though, warn against rushing or easing too much given lingering dangers.

Risks remain in the form of services inflation, which only inched lower to 3.9% in November as the headline number advanced to 2.3%. Then there’s the political turbulence in France and Germany that’s roiling bond markets, and the threat of US trade tariffs following Donald Trump’s victory in last month’s presidential election.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Governing Council member Olli Rehn told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that the ECB will continue to lower rates in the coming months.

His Croatian counterpart, Boris Vujcic, concurred in an interview with Politico. “When the road is slippery, you take small steps and this is what we are doing,” he said.

Lagarde said inflation is expected to temporarily increase this quarter as previous sharp falls in energy prices drop out of the annual rates, before moderating to target in next year. She stuck to the ECB’s usual language on monetary policy.

“We will review our stance again next week, following our data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach,” she said. “We are therefore not pre-committing to a particular rate path.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.