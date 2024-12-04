Freezing Weather and Snow Forecast for Western Europe Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures across western Europe will plunge close to zero next week, in an early winter test of the region’s energy systems. Heavy snow is forecast for the Alps.

Parts of Germany and Scotland are already subject to snow and ice warnings on Wednesday, before a milder interlude gives way to much colder weather by Sunday. Plummeting temperatures will hit the UK and France as an area of low pressure moves in from the Bay of Biscay, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

“This brings with it an abundance of moisture in the form of showers for France and some snowfall in Germany and the Alpine Region,” Maxar said.

Some ski resorts in the western Alps, including Chamonix in France and Verbier in Switzerland, are forecast to almost a meter of fresh snow over the coming week.

Freezing weather across parts of Germany, with the average temperature in Berlin forecast to drop below zero by Dec. 13, will boost heating demand. That will put further pressure on power markets, following a depletion in gas stockpiles. Periods of low wind across the UK and Germany may pose additional strains.

In London, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as 2C on Dec. 14, 3C below the 30-year norm

In Madrid, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as 1C on Dec. 12, 5C below the 30-year norm

In Zurich, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as -4C on Dec. 11, 5C below the 30-year norm

