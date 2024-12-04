Key Takeaways From France’s No-Confidence Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways after France’s government fell in a no-confidence vote over its budget plan. For more, click here for our TOPLive blog.
- The French government of Michel Barnier was toppled after just three months in power when Marine Le Pen’s far-right party teamed up with a left-wing coalition in a no-confidence vote
- The development risks unsettling investors, who have already pushed up France’s borrowing costs beyond those of countries like Spain and Greece
- French bond futures pared gains but were still up after the result of the vote. The euro trimmed gains and was little changed at around $1.0514
- France will now have a caretaker government, and President Macron will need to appoint a new prime minister — who will face the same economic morass and divided parliament as Barnier
- Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Paris.
