Namibia Lowers Key Rate to Year-Low as Inflation Contained

(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s central bank lowered its key interest rate for a third time in a row to support economic growth as inflation remains in check.

The monetary policy committee cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 7%, Governor Johannes !Gawaxab told reporters in Windhoek, the capital, on Wednesday. That was the lowest level in more than a year.

“In deciding on an appropriate course of action, the MPC noted the most recent slowdown in inflation and welcomed the medium-term inflation outlook that remained well contained,” !Gawaxab said.

Annual inflation eased to 3% in October from 3.4% a month earlier. It is expected to average 4.3% this year and 4% in 2025, unchanged from the MPC’s previous forecasts, !Gawaxab said.

The size of the cut was in line with South Africa’s reduction last month. The arid southwest African nation’s currency is pegged to the rand, which means its monetary policy often follows the South African Reserve Bank’s actions. Borrowing costs have diverged when the two nation’s inflation or economic growth paths have deviated. Namibia’s key rate has been lower than South Africa’s since November 2022 and differs by 75 basis points.

The decision should help boost economic growth in Namibia, which has has been ruled by the South West African Peoples Organisation since independence in 1990.

The party managed to hold onto power in last week’s elections. It secured 51 of the 96 elected seats in parliament after winning 53.4% of the 1.1 million votes cast, final results released by the electoral commission late Tuesday showed. That was the ruling party’s worst-ever showing.

The economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year, 0.4 percentage point higher than was projected at the previous MPC meeting, !Gawaxab said. The revision “emanated from a stronger-than-anticipated performance in the primary industry, especially gold mining,” he said.

International reserves increased to 60.9 billion Namibian dollars ($3.4 billion) by the end of October, from 57.1 billion Namibian dollars in September, enough to cover 4.1 months of imports and sustain the peg between the Namibian Dollar and the rand, Gawaxab said.

