Scottish Government Says Bond Issuance Can Offer Value for Money

(Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s government said that selling bonds in the right market conditions could offer value for money, paving the way for an inaugural issuance in the coming years.

The devolved administration found that even in a challenging market environment, a bond sale has the potential to deliver “indirect economic benefits,” according to the initial phase of a due diligence report published Wednesday.

Officials in Edinburgh will now start seeking external advice on questions such as the best time for a sale and the merits of issuing a green bond, where the proceeds are ringfenced for environmentally-friendly projects.

While Scotland has had the ability to issue debt since 2015, it has so far refrained from doing so. Any bond sale would require approval from the UK government’s Treasury.

Wednesday’s report suggests the ruling pro-independence Scottish National Party views a bond sale as more than simply a way of raising money. Some of the indirect benefits identified include the opportunity to develop relationships with lenders, obtain a credit rating and promote Scotland’s broader “investment story.”

Back in 2019, when officials in Edinburgh previously explored bond issuance, they found that a sale would offer few benefits from a “raw” financial perspective, according to internal documents obtained by Bloomberg via Freedom of Information laws.

