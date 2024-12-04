Swedish Short-Term Inflation Expectations Hold Steady in Survey

(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for short-term inflation rates in Sweden held steady after the central bank laid out a path of a cut in interest rates later this month and again during the first half of next year.

The closely-watched reading of price expectations published on Wednesday showed that labor market parties, purchasing managers and money market players see annual price increases with a fixed interest rate, the Riksbank’s target measure, at 1.7% in one year from now and 1.9% in two years.

In September, the previous time the wider group was surveyed, the one-year reading was also at 1.7% while the two year had been 1.8%. Prospera also publishes monthly surveys that only target money market players.

The survey, which is commissioned by the Riksbank, also showed:

CPIF expected to be 2.0% five years from now, unchanged from September

Policy rate of 2.0% in 12 months versus 2.5% in September’s survey

Policy rate of 2.0% in 24 months, versus 2.3% previously

Money managers expect EUR/SEK rate of 11.24 in 12 months, 10.94 in 24 months

