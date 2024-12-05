Arrow to Take Over French Debt Collector in Restructuring Deal

(Bloomberg) -- UK asset manager Arrow Global is poised to take over iQera Group as part of a debt overhaul agreed upon with the majority of its creditors after months of negotiations.

A fund of Arrow Global, which holds a portion of the notes, will become the controlling shareholder in the French debt collector’s business under the deal, iQera said in a statement Thursday. The private equity-backed firm aims to complete its restructuring, for which it’s been in talks overseen by a conciliator, by the first half of 2025.

It’s not the first time that Arrow Global, whose strategies include servicing credit portfolios and real estate, has snapped up an ailing industry peer. AFE, an investor in nonperforming loans, was also taken over by Arrow, which was an existing creditor, as part of a debt restructuring.

Rating firms had flagged that the BC Partners- and Montefiore Investment-owned iQera had been struggling to sustain revenue growth amid a more competitive market for non-performing loans. Like many debt collectors, its results had also been hurt by years of high interest-rates.

IQera has the support of holders of more than two-thirds of its bonds, revolving-credit facility lenders and shareholders for the main terms of its restructuring, according to the statement. If the company can’t secure the backing of 90% of bondholders, the agreement should provide enough support to allow the opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings, part of the French restructuring process, iQera said.

