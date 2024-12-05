Blackstone Seeks $2.6 Billion Multi-Currency Loan for AirTrunk

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is in talks with a group of banks to lead an around A$4 billion ($2.6 billion) multi-currency loan for Australian data center operator AirTrunk Pte., according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is said to be in talks with around 10 banks, including DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing private matters. Terms of the loan are still being finalized and could be subject to change, the people added.

Proceeds raised would refinance some of AirTrunk’s existing debt and fund capital expenditure, the people said. It will carry a tenor of up to five years and include Hong Kong and Singapore dollar tranches, the people added.

Blackstone declined to comment, while DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Banks are keen to fund the expansion of data centers in the region to meet the growing demand for services linked to artificial intelligence. Southeast Asia’s data consumption and computing growth will require investments of as much as $60 billion in infrastructure, which includes server centers, towers and fiber networks, according to a 2023 study from consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

AirTrunk has A$7 billion of outstanding debt, including a A$4.6 billion-equivalent sustainability-linked loan signed in 2023. The company in October signed a S$530 million ($395 million) five-year incremental facility as an add-on to the 2023 borrowing.

Meanwhile, Blackstone has also lined up around A$5.5 billion of junior debt at AirTrunk’s holding company level with a large group of banks, Bloomberg News reported.

Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed in September to acquire AirTrunk, in a deal that valued the company at A$24 billion.

