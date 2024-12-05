Emerging Stocks Stall as Traders Await China’s Next Move

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks threatened a drop for the first time in four sessions as investors awaited news on potential stimulus measures from Beijing.

MSCI’s index of developing-nation equities traded flat to lower Thursday. Meituan, a China-based e-commerce platform offering services such as food delivery and local deals, is on course for its sixth consecutive session of losses after issuing a weaker-than-expected earnings outlook.

The rise in emerging market stocks this week had been largely fueled by hopes that China’s upcoming Central Economic Work Conference will bring decisive policy support to spur economic growth in 2025.

Deutsche Bank strategists said that they “anticipate significant fiscal stimulus will be announced in March 2025 alongside the annual budget,” including direct government spending, bank recapitalization, and additional support for the property sector, potentially boosting China’s nominal GDP growth by more than two percentage points in 2025​.

Deutsche Bank said that this substantial boost to China’s growth could have positive spillover effects for emerging markets, especially those with strong trade and investment ties to China.

Increased Chinese demand for commodities and intermediate goods is likely to benefit exporting emerging economies, Deutsche said, while improved investor sentiment may also attract greater capital inflows, collectively supporting growth across the developing world.

Elsewhere, currencies were largely stronger versus the dollar. The South Korean won was the sole outright loser among EM currencies, falling amid political uncertainties. South Korea’s main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, said it might be challenging to gather enough support to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol this week over his declaration of martial law.

Sri Lanka also came into focus, announcing a borrowing limit of 4 trillion rupees ($14 billion) in its interim budget in case ongoing debt restructuring efforts are delayed beyond this year. The nation’s dollar bonds were the worst performers Thursday, according to Bloomberg’s index of emerging and frontier sovereign hard currency debt.

Attention may shift later to US data releases, including trade figures and initial jobless claims.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.