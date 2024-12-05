Kenya Cuts Interest Rates Again With Inflation in Target

The CBK Pension Towers building on the city skyline in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Kenyas inflation rate should be back within the central banks target bank of 2.5% to 7.5% by September at the latest, Governor Kamau Thugge says in his first briefing after a monetary policy committee meeting. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row with inflation remaining within target.

The monetary policy committee lowered the key rate to 11.25% from 12%, Governor Kamau Thugge said in an emailed statement Thursday. That was more than the 50 basis point cut expected by six economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“The MPC noted that overall inflation was expected to remain below the midpoint of the target range in the near term, supported by low fuel inflation, stable food inflation, and exchange rate stability,” Thugge said in the statement. In addition, core inflation has moderated and is expected to remain stable.

Annual inflation has been at the lower end of the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target range since June. It quickened slightly in November to 2.8% from 2.7% a month earlier, after the prices of food items such as vegetables, increased.

A 21% appreciation in the shilling against the dollar this year has helped keep prices muted. The gains are partly due to the refinancing of Kenya’s June 2024 dollar eurobond and tight monetary policy.

Kenya joins other central banks — including South Africa and Namibia — who have eased monetary policy to spur economic activity that has been throttled by high borrowing costs.

