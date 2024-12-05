OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Further Delay to Oil Output Revival

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ will meet online on Thursday to discuss further delay to its plans to revive oil production.

The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has been firming up a deal that would once again postpone a sequence of supply increases currently due to begin with a hike of 180,000 barrels a day in January. With oil prices currently too low to cover government spending plans, OPEC+ members have been unable to raise output for fear of sending crude even lower.

They have already been forced twice to defer the increases, as faltering demand in China and brimming supply from the Americas weigh on prices. Brent futures have retreated roughly 18% since early July to trade near $73 a barrel.

In June, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners announced a road map for restoring output halted since 2022, adding back a total of 2.2 million barrels a day in monthly tranches over the course of a year. A looming supply glut in 2025 has stymied these plans and prompted criticism from some member countries that the group’s long-term strategy has failed.

An official from Iran — one of OPEC’s founding members — wrote last week that the cartel’s strategy has proved self-defeating as the pursuit of higher oil prices finances an endless tide of rival supply.

On Thursday, Russia’s top oil boss reiterated his longstanding concerns about the group’s policy. Decisions taken by the alliance have boosted US shale producers and reduced the alliance’s share of the global market, Rosneft PJSC Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in the United Arab Emirates.

--With assistance from Ben Bartenstein.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.