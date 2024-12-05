Polish Central Bank Delays Rate Cut Outlook Due to Energy Prices

A coal truck passes heating network pipes near the Belchatow coal-fired power plant, operated by PGE SA, outside Belchatow, Poland, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Poland's use of coal makes it an outlier among the 27-member European Union, the country of 38 million people accounts for 77% of all the households in the bloc that still use coal for heating.

(Bloomberg) -- The Polish government’s decision to reduce energy prices only until next September has “complicated” the outlook for inflation and effectively delayed the timing of interest rate cuts, according to the central bank.

The country’s Monetary Policy Council will likely delay discussions over rate reductions until at least October, which could push back cuts into 2026, Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday. The MPC kept its benchmark unchanged at 5.75% during this week’s meeting.

Previously, a number of MPC members have said that talks over reducing the benchmark could begin next March. The zloty jumped to the highest level against the euro since late September on the comments.

“This whole thing is moving back to 2026,” Glapinski said about potential monetary easing. “We can’t allow inflation expectations to rise.”

