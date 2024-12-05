Russia Lifts Requirement to Pay for Gas via Sanctioned Bank

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin lifted a requirement to pay for Russian natural gas via Gazprombank, easing concerns that US sanctions imposed on the bank would lead to an early halt of supplies to Europe.

Buyers, including from the European Union, are now allowed to pay using other banks, according to a decree published Thursday, which also made other changes that will help make it easier for foreign buyers to pay for gas. European benchmark prices dropped as much as 2.3% on the news.

US President Joe Biden’s administration last month slapped sanctions on Gazprombank as it sought to step up efforts to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. The move raised the risk of Europe’s remaining gas flows from Russia being cut off, with nations such as Hungary warning it poses a risk for energy security.

The region has already been bracing for the potential end to flows of Russian gas through Ukraine, with a transit agreement between Moscow and Kyiv expiring at the end of the year and no alternative in sight. Periods of cold and windless weather have caused inventories to be depleted faster than usual so far this heating season, and even small disruptions have sparked jitters in Europe’s gas market as traders assess prospects for the rest of winter.

Putin in 2022 changed how gas giant Gazprom PJSC can accept payments from European buyers, demanding rubles via Gazprombank. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off that year for refusing to comply, but Slovakia and Hungary still receive Russian gas. The bank was therefore exempt from previous rounds of sanctions since it was considered important for European energy supplies.

Affected countries have been looking for solutions since the restrictions were imposed.

“Putin is keen to continue exports to Europe on flexible terms; but how much difference this makes for European buyers is uncertain,” said Jonathan Stern, a distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, closed 1.1% lower at €46.55 a megawatt-hour on Thursday.

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

