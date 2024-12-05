South Africa Current Account Gap Beats Estimates as Exports Drop

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s current-account deficit narrowed more than expected in the third quarter as the value of goods exports decreased more than merchandise imports.

The gap on the current account — the broadest measure of trade in goods and services — shrank to an annualized 1% of gross domestic product, or 70.8 billion rand ($3.9 billion), from a revised 1% of GDP in the prior quarter, the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The median estimate of three economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a deficit of 1.7% of GDP. South Africa has now posted a current-account shortfall for a 10th straight quarter.

The outcome underpins third-quarter gross domestic product data that showed exports of goods and services contracted 3.7%, after declining 0.7% in the prior three-month period. That contributed to expenditure on GDP shrinking 0.2%.

“The decrease in the value of exports and imports of goods and services in the third quarter of 2024 reflected both lower volumes and prices,” the Reserve Bank said.

The drop in the value of exports was driven by net gold shipments, which fell to 139 billion rand from 151 billion rand, the central bank data showed.

The annualized trade surplus also narrowed to 177 billion rand from 179.5 rand in the second quarter, driven by a drop in the value of goods exports, which declined more than merchandise imports, the bank said.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

