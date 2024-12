Signage is displayed at the Workday Inc. office in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Workday makes applications that help companies with mundane tasks like keeping payroll, plotting expenses, tracking employee absences and managing job candidates. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. and Workday Inc. have been added to the S&P 500 index in the latest quarterly weighting change.

The companies will replace Qorvo Inc. and Amentum Holdings Inc., according to a press release from S&P Dow Jones Indices Friday. The changes are set to go into effect prior to the open of trading on Dec 23.

Shares in both Apollo Global Management and Workday jumped in post-market trading.

--With assistance from Emily Graffeo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.