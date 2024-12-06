Apollo, EQT, Stonepeak Vie for GFL Environmental Unit

A worker loads household waste containers into a GFL Environmental Inc. garbage truck at a residential neighborhood in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. GFL, North America's fourth-largest waste hauler by revenue, seeks to raise as much as $2.1 billion in what would be the largest initial public offering in Canada since 2004.

(Bloomberg) -- Investment firms Apollo Global Management Inc., EQT AB and Stonepeak are among suitors vying to acquire GFL Environmental Inc.’s environmental services business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firms have discussed financing options with potential lenders ahead of a bid deadline this month, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information. No final decision has been made and the firms could opt against pursuing a deal and other bidders could emerge, the people said.

Representatives for Apollo, EQT and Stonepeak declined to comment. A representative for GFL didn’t respond to requests for comment.

GFL, based in Vaughan, Ontario, provides a range of waste-disposal services throughout Canada and the US. The environmental services unit handles liquid waste and soil remediation, according to its latest annual report.

Last month, it said it had received interest from several buyers for the business and expects to sign a deal early next year. The company expects to net at least C$6 billion ($4.2 billion) after tax from the sale

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dovigi said the company will use proceeds to repay at least C$3.5 billion of debt with the remainder available for share buybacks or other purposes.

