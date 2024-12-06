French Bond Market Risk Falls Further on Hopes of Budget Deal

(Bloomberg) -- French government bonds rallied for a fourth day, driving the risk premium on the nation’s bonds to the lowest level in more than two weeks on speculation the nation’s fractious parliament will eventually strike a deal on the budget.

The yield on 10-year government bonds fell four basis points to 2.85%. That takes the spread over safer German securities to 74 basis points, a level last seen on Nov. 20.

On Thursday, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that a budget could be delivered in “a matter of weeks” so long as the next prime minister is prepared to narrow the deficit more slowly.

Le Pen’s party this week voted to topple Michel Barnier’s government and investors had been bracing for a long period of political instability until a new budget plan is agreed on.

“It looks like Marine Le Pen is what drives the French bond market these days,” said Benoit Gerard, a rates strategist at Natixis SA.

