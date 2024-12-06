Indian Central Bank Chief Das Sidesteps Tenure Questions

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during a news conference in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. India's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged, while taking steps to boost liquidity in the banking system and stem a decline in the rupee.

(Bloomberg) -- Indian central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das steered clear of giving any indication on his tenure in Friday’s monetary policy meeting.

“I am not giving you any headline, it’s better we stick to monetary policy,” Das said in the post-policy press briefing when asked if he has had any conversations with the government about his term.

Das’ six-year stint at the Reserve Bank of India comes to an end on Dec. 10 and the government has so far not given any clarity on whether he will be given an extension or if they will appoint a new RBI chief.

Back in 2021, when Das was last given an extension, the government had announced it more than a month in advance. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which is comprised of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, has the final say on the position.

Named the central bank chief in December 2018 after his predecessor Urjit Patel abruptly resigned, Das has been praised for steering the economy through shocks like the Covid pandemic and maintaining rupee stability.

On Friday, the central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged but took steps to boost liquidity in the banking system and stem a decline in the rupee.

--With assistance from Bhaskar Dutta.

