Los Angeles Area At Risk of Power Cuts Due to Wildfire Threat

The downtown skyline during a heatwave in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. After narrowing avoiding blackouts, California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels.

(Bloomberg) -- Southern California Edison warned more than 50,000 homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area could have their power cut to prevent fires during a wind storm.

Increasing fire weather conditions are expected for portions of the Southern California coast through Friday and into Saturday, the US Storm Prediction Center said.

Utilities increasingly are shutting off power to keep communities safe as longer droughts and more intense heat waves elevate fire risks and the lawsuits that come with them.

“We know high winds are expected,” Gabriela Ornelas, a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison. No customers had been switched off as of 1 p.m. local time, she said.

The threat is expected to continue into next week with stronger Santa Ana winds predicted to hit Monday through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan.

