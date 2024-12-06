Peru Prosecutors Probe President Boluarte on Secret Nose Surgery

(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian authorities are investigating whether unpopular President Dina Boluarte temporarily abandoned her role as head of state to have secret nose surgery.

Boluarte, one of the most unpopular presidents in the world, had been rumored for months to have had plastic surgeries on the job, which would have required secret medical rest.

While the government had fervently denied the procedures, former Prime Minister Alberto Otarola acknowledged that Boluarte had undergone a “rhinoplasty” for “respiratory issues” in testimony to lawmakers this week.

The confirmation has prompted lawmakers and now prosecutors to ask if Boluarte illegally abandoned her duties in order to undergo the medical treatments. Boluarte’s administration says she never has never taken time off.

The criminal investigation is just the latest setback for Boluarte, whose approval rating ranges between 3% and 5% in polls. She’s already facing criminal investigations over alleged illegal enrichment for her use of Rolex watches she was unlikely to be able to afford.

She’s also facing a separate criminal investigation for her role overseeing police and the military in the killing of 50 Peruvians in protests against her administration.

Peru is notorious for incarcerating former presidents and has built a jail specifically to house disgraced former leaders. The facility is currently home to Boluarte’s predecessor, Pedro Castillo, who tried to illegally shut down Congress in 2022 and former President Alejandro Toledo who has recently sentenced for taking millions in bribes.

Boluarte’s presidency ends in July 2026.

