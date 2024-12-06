Russian Flows of Crude via Druzhba Into Czech Republic Restart

(Bloomberg) -- The flow of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline into the Czech Republic has restarted, according to Orlen SA, a refinery operator.

“The supplies have been restored this morning and crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline is flowing into the Czech Republic normally,” Orlen Unipetrol, a unit of the Polish parent and operator of the Litvinov and Unipetrol refineries, said in a statement. It didn’t specify why flows stopped.

Deliveries of crude were halted earlier this week, prompting the Czech Litvinov refinery to start using inventories to continue operations. The Czech government had also agreed that it would release emergency stockpiles if the pipeline stoppage were to persist.

