Serbia in Talks to Extend Russian Pipe-Gas Deal Beyond March

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia is in talks with Russia to extend a natural gas supply contract that expires in March, and is targeting volumes similar to those under the current agreement with Gazprom PJSC.

Thanks to “solid relations” with Moscow, “we are in a very good position to speak about economy, to speak to Russia about the gas agreement,” Serbian Deputy Prime Minster Aleksandar Vulin told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in the United Arab Emirates.

The Balkan state has balanced its relations with Russia following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. While Serbia hasn’t adopted Western sanctions targeting Moscow, it’s provided aid to Kyiv and condemned the aggression.

Serbia, which consumes around 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, relies on Russia’s Gazprom for around two-thirds of the volumes and receives them at favorable prices. Still, the nation has worked to diversify its sources by buying from Azerbaijan and opening a new route to a liquefied natural gas terminal in Greece.

Serbia is aware of changes to the process of paying for Russian gas supplies that President Vladimir Putin made on Thursday, Vulin said. “As for payments, we’ll do whatever is agreed with Russia,” he said.

“I am absolutely positive that we will sign a new agreement very soon, that we will have excellent conditions,” Vulin said in a speech at the forum in the UAE.

