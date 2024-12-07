Mozambique Power Output Cut by Protests Targeting Infrastructure

(Bloomberg) -- Electricity supplies to Mozambique’s southern regions, including the capital Maputo, have been cut by about a third as the output of two key power plants was disrupted by ongoing protests against the disputed Oct. 9 elections.

The affected plants, Ressano Garcia and Gigawatt, use natural gas supplied by Johannesburg-based Sasol Ltd. to generate electricity which is then also exported to neighboring countries. A group of protesters went to the two plants forcing authorities to shut them down, reducing electricity production by 250 megawatts for an indefinite period, state-owned power utility Electricidade de Moçambique said in a statement Saturday.

Protesters have also targeted other infrastructure, damaging courts, police stations and ruling party offices.

The demonstrations, called by opposition presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, have turned deadly, with at least 90 fatalities reported — most of them demonstrators shot during clashes with police. Hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested.

--With assistance from Matthew Hill.

