Record Leveraged Loan Deals Mask Emerging Frailty: Credit Weekly

(Bloomberg) -- Debt markets have been in risk-on mode for weeks now, fired up by Federal Reserve rate cuts and the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency. Risk premiums on junk bonds have plunged more than 1 percentage point since early August, and companies launched the sales of around $105 billion of leveraged loans this past week, a record.

Still, spreads are priced for perfection, interest-rates are still relatively high by the standards of the last 15 years, and some early warning signs for corporate credit are emerging.

In November, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings for companies surged to the highest since August 2023, based on borrowers with at least $50 million of liabilities. Meanwhile, the default rate for leveraged loans reached a 46-month high according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., and services growth is running at the slowest pace in three months.

“We believe the increase in defaults in the loan market is directly attributable to the high interest-rate environment, leaving borrowers with very little margin for error,” said John Broz, managing director and portfolio manager on the leveraged credit team at PPM America, Inc. “We focus on investing in companies that have strong market position and pricing power that will allow them to endure high rates.”

Money managers are generally more concerned about the riskier portion of leveraged loans. While the assets returned 0.92% in November, the riskier CCC rated slice gained only 0.18%, according to data tracked by Citigroup Inc.

If macroeconomic conditions do worsen, higher defaults could push recovery rates near historical lows across most credit markets, according to a recent report by UBS Group AG strategists including Matthew Mish.

“There are clear signs of greater riskiness in global leveraged loans and private debt,” the UBS strategists wrote. Leveraged loan recovery rates are currently running about 13 percentage points below average in the US despite low default rates, compared with just 5 percentage points below historical norms for high yield bonds.

The composition of the market is weighted toward more indebted companies, many of them owned by private equity firms who have been hit by higher borrowing costs after failing to hedge. About 37% of loan issuers have an interest coverage ratio between one and two, JPMorgan data show, meaning they could struggle to make their payments if the economic backdrop deteriorates.

“The economy is so critical to the loan market,” said Nelson Jantzen, a strategist at JPMorgan. “It’s a much weaker issuer mix.”

In private credit, meanwhile, cooperation between lenders and private equity has limited payment defaults for now. Still, half of the lower-rated middle market issuers analyzed by Morningstar DBRS have received some form of liquidity support such as equity injections, deeply subordinated loans or deferred principal payments that enabled them to stay afloat.

To be sure, only about 5% of the leveraged loan market is trading in distressed territory and strategists expect default rates for that debt to moderate next year. Junk borrowers have broadly been able to refinance their debt and push out maturities significantly this year.

More trouble could come if borrowing costs fall less than expected because of a pickup in inflation. While most investors expect an interest rate cut later this month, next year’s path is uncertain because of upcoming policy shifts following the election of Trump, according to a report led by Amanda Lyman at BlackRock Inc.

For example, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem recently cautioned that data released since September suggest a greater risk that the decline in the rate of inflation could reverse.

“Fewer – or slower – Fed rate cuts because of re-accelerating inflation would be a much less supportive backdrop for risk assets, especially if coupled with weaker growth,” the BlackRock report said.

Week in Review

Wall Street debt capital markets bankers are poised to get bigger bonuses for their work in 2024. Search firm Options Group predicts US the professionals will get a 23% increase in total pay compared with 2023. Compensation consultant Johnson Associates Inc. forecasts an even bigger 25% to 35% rise for bond underwriters.

BlackRock Inc. agreed to buy HPS Investment Partners in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $12 billion, a purchase that will boost the world’s largest asset manager’s private credit business.

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. won a Hong Kong court decision to dismiss a creditor petition to liquidate the defaulted Chinese developer, buying more time to complete its debt restructuring plan.

The funding unit of Atlas SP Partners, the structured credit business of Apollo Global Management Inc., tapped the high-grade market for the first time since receiving its ratings last month.

Jersey Mike’s is planning to sell $850 million of bonds as part of Blackstone Inc.’s buying out a majority stake in the company.

The owner of Coach and Kate Spade brands, Tapestry Inc., tapped the investment-grade bond market for the first time after being forced to abandon its acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd.

Rakuten Group Inc. sold a $550 million junk-rated global dollar bond at its lowest cost in over three years.

Buy-now, pay-later lender Affirm Holdings Inc. sold a $500 million portfolio of consumer loans to Prudential Financial Inc.’s PGIM Fixed Income.

Laurentian Bank of Canada is in talks with asset managers including private credit firms to fund around $1 billion of assets for its equipment finance provider, Northpoint Commercial Finance.

Infrastructure investor Covalis Capital submitted a £5 billion ($6.4 billion) bid to take over struggling UK water company Thames Water, according to a person familiar.

On the Move

HPS Investment Partners is offering employees grants that vest over five years to encourage them to stay on after being acquired by BlackRock.

Royal Bank of Canada promoted Sian Hurrell to lead its capital markets business in Europe. Hurrell is taking over from Dave Thomas, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the bank.

Societe Generale SA hired four senior salesmen in Japan as it seeks to capitalize on the country’s invigorated bond market along with local banks’ appetite for higher-yielding investments.

