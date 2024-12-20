Why Customers Will Pay the Bill for UK’s Water Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s water industry is bracing for the biggest overhaul since privatization in 1989 amid a scandal over systematic sewage spills and chronic pipe leaks.

The crisis follows decades of poor regulatory oversight that allowed company owners to pay themselves billions of pounds in dividends instead of using the money to maintain the infrastructure.

Things have got so bad that Thames Water Utilities Ltd., which serves a quarter of England, is on the brink of running out of money and may be brought into temporary state ownership. It says it needs emergency funding, and is borrowing at interest rates of almost 10% just to keep operating.

After decades of underinvestment in the country’s water system, it’s customers who will shoulder the cost of fixing the problems through higher bills.

What’s gone wrong?

UK water utilities have enjoyed a rock-steady stream of income from bill-paying households and businesses, but many of them are laboring under heavy debts racked up by the international investment funds that own them.

The owners of Thames Water, for example, used a structured financial product called a whole-business securitization model that allowed them to pile debt on the company and pay themselves more in dividends. This practice was encouraged by a flawed framework of incentives known as the “managed price system” devised by regulators.

Regulator Ofwat said in December it was imposing an £18.2 million ($23 billion) fine on Thames Water for breaking new rules that ban poorly performing companies from paying dividends. It will also claw back £131 million of the £196 million payout to benefit customers.

Why Is Thames Water running out of cash?

Thames Water has the highest ratio of debt to equity of any UK water company, and fines imposed by regulator Ofwat over poor performance have worsened its predicament.

What’s more, over half of Thames Water’s debt and derivative-linked liabilities were inflation-linked as of September 2023, according to credit rating firm Moody’s. As a result, its debt servicing costs soared when UK inflation jumped following the pandemic.

When there was a public outcry over the widespread and systematic pumping of raw sewage into Britain’s waterways, it jolted Ofwat into trying to tackle the root cause — decades of underinvestment.

Thames Water, the UK’s largest water and sewage company, has the worst record in England and Wales for chronic leaks, and faces one of the biggest cleanup bills. Thames says it needs to spend more than £24 billion through 2030 to fix leaks, boost sewage treatment capacity and make the country’s water network more resilient to the weather extremes caused by global warming, paid for through higher bills for consumers.

The sewage scandal led its chief executive to quit in 2023, and now her replacement is trying to find a way to fix Thames’s money problems without being plunged into special administration. Part of that involves thrashing out an investment plan that’s acceptable to both industry regulator Ofwat and potential investors. He’s also tried to put in place an emergency rescue plan that will see it through the next year.

Thames needs at least £3.3 billion in new equity to help finance its next big business plan. But so far no one has been willing to stump up the cash. It’s asked Ofwat to allow it to make a return on equity of almost 6% — matching what is available for energy infrastructure investments in the UK. But Ofwat set it at 5.1%, and this may not be enough to attract the new funding it needs.

What tipped Thames Water over the edge?

Matters came to a head in late March, when Thames’s current shareholders refused to inject £500 million of cash into the business, saying the conditions required by Ofwat made the plan “uninvestible.” A week later, Thames Water’s holding company defaulted on about £1.4 billion of debt after failing to make an interest payment. In May, Thames’s biggest shareholder wrote off the entire value of its stake and one of its managing directors quit Thames’s board.

Dividends have also been a major problem. In April 2023, Ofwat changed the rules so that poorly performing companies aren’t allowed to pay dividends. Thames has said it doesn’t pay external dividends, but it did make payments to its parent company Kemble Group to service its debt. Those have now been cut off, meaning Kemble no longer has a source of income. Ofwat says it doesn’t distinguish between external and internal dividends, and doesn’t want customer money used to service parent company debt. So it’s fined Thames and is clawing back some of the payments.

What does it all mean for water bills?

To dig itself out of trouble, Thames wants to charge its customers more. Under a plan set out by Ofwat on Dec. 19, the company will be allowed to increase average annual customer bills by 35% to £588 per household, well below the £667 proposed by Thames. The increases are unlikely to go down well with consumers struggling with the rising cost of living, and with trust in water utilities at a low.

Thames may decide to appeal against Ofwat’s ruling to the Competition and Markets Authority to seek a better outcome. But this would cost millions of pounds and could take up to a year with no guarantee of success.

How much debt did Thames Water take on?

When Thames Water was privatized in 1989, its slate of debt was wiped clean. Its indebtedness remained below the industry average until it was acquired in 2006 by Kemble, a consortium led by funds managed by Australia’s Macquarie Group. Macquarie’s use of the securitization model pushed the company’s debt above that of peers, and in following years the gap widened further.

Thames Water’s debt has now been downgraded to “junk” status, which may trigger a default event. That would restrict the company’s ability to borrow more and increase the likelihood of a financial restructuring. To avoid this, Thames has been placed under extra scrutiny by Ofwat, which appointed an independent monitor to examine its financial plans.

How does the securitization model work?

Thames Water’s owners monetized its valuable infrastructure and steady income stream by creating shell companies that then issued debt to be serviced using money siphoned from the core business. The operating company also issued debt regularly over the years, partly to finance investments in the network.

Critics of privatization say the system allowed companies to make billions of pounds in profits while allowing the nation’s water infrastructure to lapse into disrepair. They say successive governments failed to act as Thames Water dragged its feet on infrastructure spending and debt ballooned.

Are other water companies in trouble?

Ofwat uses a metric known as capital gearing to measure how much debt different water companies have as a proportion of their regulated capital base, and to judge whether a business is on a firm financial footing.

As of March 2023, Thames Water was the most exposed, but others weren’t far behind. In July 2023, Southern Water Ltd. was forced to suspend dividend payments as Fitch downgraded its debt and borrowing costs surged. The industry’s debt problem could get worse given the pressure it’s under to boost spending. Ofwat has approved industry plans to spend £104 billion between 2025 and 2030 on the biggest modernization of sewers since the Victorian era.

Will Thames Water be nationalized?

Thames has a series of financing hurdles to cross to avoid being brought temporarily into state ownership.

It’s seeking court approval for a £3 billion emergency loan that would allow it to continue operating over the coming months while it seeks a longer-term fix. It’s also trying to raise £3.3 billion in new equity, and has attracted a handful of non-binding bids. Success will depend partly on whether those potential new investors believe the customer bill increases authorized by Ofwat will bring Thames enough money to see it through the crisis.

Some of the current equity bidders have suggested they could split Thames into two or more smaller water companies, or pursue a potential stock market listing to secure additional funding.

There’s little appetite in the government to take Thames Water back into full state ownership as this could suck up taxpayer money that might be used to fund other priorities. The government is working on a longer-term industry overhaul that would boost investment and tighten oversight of how customer money is invested.

