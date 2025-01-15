Senators Complain Biden Administration Rushing Trade Deals

Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments, discusses the direction of the U.S. Federal Reserve as it navigates a potential trade war.

(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators complained the Biden administration is rushing as it leaves office to complete binding side deals in key trade agreements, giving up crucial leverage to address grievances of US industries such as fishing, dairy and digital services.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Monday with plans to make sweeping trade policy changes and impose widespread tariffs during his first days in office.

Eighteen US senators charged in a letter Wednesday the US Trade Representative’s office is “attempting to change at least three major trade agreements” by the end of President Joe Biden’s term, including the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the US-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement and the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement.

The dispute centers on binding interpretations of provisions in the agreements that the Biden trade office is seeking to finish “without meaningful congressional consultation,” the senators said in a letter on Wednesday.

The letter contends the open negotiations could be used to pressure Mexico on US grievances over fishing and energy matters, Canada on dairy and digital service taxes and Colombia on labor standards, dairy and corn market access and auto regulations.

The group of 18 senators includes senior members of the Finance Committee, Republican Senator Mike Crapo and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden. It also includes Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat who has been a close Biden ally.

The USTR’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.