The Week Ahead: U.S. presidential inauguration; Canada CPI data

Monday January 20

Donald Trump’s inauguration

10:30 a.m. BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (Q4)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (U.S. markets closed)

World Economic Forum begins in Davos Switzerland (runs through Friday)

Tuesday January 21

8:30 a.m. Canada Consumer Price Index (December)

Earnings: Keycorp, DR Horton, Charles Schwab, 3M, Netflix, United Airlines

Wednesday January 22

8:30 a.m. Canada Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (December)

Earnings: Procter & Gamble, Halliburton, Travelers, Abbot Labs, GE Verona, Johnson & Johnson, Kinder Morgan

Thursday January 23

8:30am Canada Retail Sales (November)

Earnings: Novagold Resources, General Electric, Freeport McMoRan, Union Pacific, Texas Instruments, CSX Corp

Friday January 24

Earnings: American Express, Verizon