NYSE President Martin Says More Companies Are Pursuing US IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- The market for US initial public offerings is opening up following the election, according to New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin.

“The activity is real,” Martin said in a Bloomberg TV interview from Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. “Deals are now getting on the road, they’re making plans to IPO either in the coming days and weeks or in quarters or second half of the year.”

President Donald Trump’s plans to cut taxes and deregulate have been welcomed by many executives, although his threats to impose tariffs on major trading partners are dampening some enthusiasm.

Martin described a recent meeting with Trump as “amazing,” saying it “really put a fine point on his focus on highlighting the US economy” and its strength.

“It feels as though the pro-growth agenda is going to be something that is front and center, not just for him but for his entire cabinet,” she said, in reference to Trump. “Once you remove that uncertainty around the election, now is the time to go.”

Still, Martin pointed to headwinds related to geopolitical tensions, tariffs and inflation as some potential market entrants wait to see more deal flow before moving ahead.

