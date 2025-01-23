Boeing Strike, Defense Charges Hammer Fourth-Quarter Results

Worsening production struggles could cost Boeing and Airbus a decade of challenges, Bloomberg News' Anthony Palazzo reports.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. suffered another quarter of fresh charges and losses, highlighting the long road ahead for Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg as he tries to stabilize the US aircraft manufacturer.

In a surprise announcement late on Thursday, Boeing said sales were $15.2 billion, less than the $16.76 billion expected by Wall Street. The loss per share was $5.46 under generally accepted accounting principles, Boeing said in a statement, citing preliminary figures ahead of its scheduled release early next week.

While much of the public attention has been on Boeing’s troubled civil aviation unit, the figures revealed the equally precarious state of the defense business, which suffered $1.7 billion in charges tied to five programs, including KC-46 aerial refueling tanker and the long-delayed new Air Force One presidential planes.

“The magnitude of the BDS charges are disappointing, and beg the question about whether Boeing can do anything to terminate/offload these contracts,” said analysts at TD Cowen in a research note, referring to the Boeing defense and space business. When Boeing reports earnings next Tuesday, investors will want to know if the company has “finally ring-fenced its loss exposure to the troubled defense programs,” they said.

Boeing’s commercial airplanes unit will book $1.1 billion in accounting charges on its 767 and the delayed 777X widebody jets, some of it related to the work stoppage. The new iteration of Boeing’s largest long-range plane is still scheduled to for first delivery in 2026, Boeing said.

The results underscore the drawn-out recovery that Ortberg faces as he works to settle the company’s factories and supply chain into a steady operating tempo. Boeing’s commercial aircraft plants on the West Coast were disrupted for much of the quarter by 33,000 hourly workers who walked out to demand higher pay and better benefits.

While the strike ended in early November with a four-year contract boosting wages by 38%, Boeing didn’t resume production of planes including the cash-cow 737 Max until December. Deliveries of new jets also slowed to a crawl.

“Although we face near-term challenges, we took important steps to stabilize our business during the quarter,” Ortberg, who took over in August last year following a management shake-up, said in the statement. “Our team remains focused on the hard work ahead to build a new future for Boeing.”

The company’s commercial jet division recorded sales of $4.8 billion and an operating margin of negative 44% as the strike and job cuts weighed on results. Boeing’s defense, space and security division booked sales of $5.4 billion and a negative 42% operating margin.

Ortberg shored up cash during the quarter by raising as much as $24 billion, ensuring Boeing has more time to turn around operations. The company ended the year with $26.3 billion in cash and marketable securities. The operating cash outflow in the quarter reached $3.5 billion, Boeing said.

Boeing’s shares fell 1.6% before the start of normal trading in New York on Friday. The stock lost about a third of its value last year, the worst return since the height of the pandemic. European rival Airbus SE, which delivered more than twice as many commercial aircraft to customers last year than Boeing did, gained 11% in value in 2024.

(Updates with premarket shares in final paragraph.)

