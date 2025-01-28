Barrick and Mali Resume Talks on Ending Dispute Over Gold Mine

John Tumazos, analyst of Very Independent research, discusses about Barrick has ceased its activities in Mali.

(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. and Mali are set to resume talks on resolving a monthslong dispute over the distribution of revenue from one of the world’s biggest gold mines.

Negotiations between representatives of the government and the world’s second-biggest gold producer will restart after mediation by the National Workers Union of Mali, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The Secretary-General of the Economy and Finance Ministry Abdoulaye Traore did not respond to telephone calls and a text message seeking comment. A Barrick spokesperson wasn’t immediately able to comment when reached by phone.

The standoff compelled Barick to halt operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali as the government seized gold stockpiles and issued an arrest warrant for Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

While the West African nation’s military junta has yet to disclose exactly what it’s demanding from Barrick, the Canadian company has offered to pay about $370 million to end the dispute.

--With assistance from Katarina Höije.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.