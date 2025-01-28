Live Updates: Tech gains pushed Canada’s benchmark index higher

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

4:23 p.m. ET: Canadian, U.S. stock markets regain ground amid tech stock bounce back

Strength in technology stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher on Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose to regain some of the ground lost Monday after a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek unveiled a large language model that apparently rivals those created in the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 130.30 points at 25,419.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.77 points at 44,850.35. The S&P 500 index was up 55.42 points at 6,067.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 391.75 points at 19,733.59.

3:28 p.m. ET: Nvidia, U.S. tech stocks win back part of Monday’s losses

3:06 p.m. ET: Equities rebound with gains in big tech ahead of earnings season

2:42 p.m. ET: Nvidia, U.S. tech stocks steady after sell-off

2:03 p.m. ET: U.S. stocks boosted by big tech ahead of earnings

2:00 p.m. ET: Canadian stocks move higher

Canada’s benchmark stock index was trading higher on Tuesday afternoon.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by around 71.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 25,361.0.

The TSX information technology and financials subgroups were adding the most points to the index during afternoon trading.

Shopify Inc., Celestica Inc. and BlackBerry Lt. were among the largest upside contributors.

1:30 p.m. ET: Markets steady as U.S. dollar continues its rally

The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in afternoon trading in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 167 points, or 0.4%, as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8% higher after sliding 3.1 % the day before.

The U.S. dollar is once again showing off how it’s become a popular way to trade tariff threats, rallying a second day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he favours imposing “much bigger” levies than had been suggested by one of his top officials.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.5%, the biggest intraday advance in a week, as Trump vowed tariffs bigger than those reportedly under consideration by incoming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The recent wobble in the stock market tied to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s cheaper model is also driving demand for the world’s reserve currency.

12:57 p.m. ET: U.S. tech giants gain ahead of earnings season

12:25 p.m. ET: Nvidia along with other U.S. tech stocks holding steady one day after tumble

12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. tech giants trading higher after selloff

11:50 a.m. ET: Canadian stocks up as U.S. tech stocks see rebound

Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to regain some of the ground lost Monday after a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek unveiled a large language model that apparently rivals those created in the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.29 points at 25,324.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.64 points at 44,839.22. The S&P 500 index was up 28.78 points at 6,041.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 216.03 points at 19,557.86.

10:55 a.m. ET: Tech stocks climb with Fed decision in focus

10:45 a.m. ET: U.S. consumer confidence dips

U.S. consumer confidence dipped for the second consecutive month in January, a business research group said Tuesday.

The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index retreated this month to 104.1, from 109.5 in December. That is worse than the economist projections for a reading of 105.8.

December’s reading was revised up by 4.8 points but still represented a decline from November.

The report made relatively small waves in the bond market.

10:15 a.m. ET: Traders look to earnings, Fed decision as stocks flounder

10:05 a.m. ET: Yesterday’s mass selloff spurs dip-buying rush

A punishing selloff in technology stocks on Monday spelled opportunity for dip-buyers prowling in the US$11 trillion ETF arena.

As the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) sank nearly 3% on Monday, spooked by Chinese startup DeepSeek’s AI progress, investors poured $4.3 billion into the tech-heavy fund — its biggest one-day haul since 2021.

The same impulse drove a record $1 billion into the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL), and almost $1.3 billion into the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL), Bloomberg data show, despite double-digit plunges in both funds.

News that DeepSeek’s latest AI model was reportedly developed at a much cheaper cost than that of American firms such as OpenAI sent shockwaves through the tech and chip landscape.

However, the ETF flows illustrate that the buy-the-dip mentality is still alive and well, even as investors question whether US tech giants are massively overspending on the AI build-out.

9:55 a.m. ET: North American markets mixed in early trading

In early trading in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 7.36 points to 25,294.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 51.33 points to 44,651.49, the S&P 500 Index was down 17.21 points to 5,995.07, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.64 points to 19,305.66.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 69.52 cents US compared with 69.54 cents on Monday.

9:50 a.m. ET: Tech stocks halt slide ahead of earnings

9:30 a.m. ET: Markets stabilize at the open

9 a.m. ET: Tech names rebound

Nvidia Corp. is up three per cent in premarket trading after falling 17 per cent yesterday, Bloomberg News reported this morning.

Monday’s selloff, which sent many of the largest U.S. technology companies plunging, came after Chinese-based DeepSeek launched its new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model, reportedly at a fraction of the cost of competitors like ChatGPT.