ADVERTISEMENT

Investing

The Week Ahead: Tech earnings continue, January employment reports due

By BNNBloomberg.ca Staff
BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Monday, Feb. 3

Earnings: TMX Group, Tyson Foods, Clorox, Palantir

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Earnings: Finning Intl, Allied Properties REIT, Merck, Estee Lauder, PayPal, Pfizer, Pepsico, KKR, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Mondelez, Chipotle, Alphabet, Amgen, AMD

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Earnings: ATS Corp, FirstService, Suncor Energy, Uber, Boston Scientific, Disney, Ford Motor, Qualcomm

Thursday, Feb. 6

Earnings: BCE, Lightspeed, Thomson Reuters, Bombardier, Colliers, Open Text, IGM Financial, ARC Resources, Saputo, ConocoPhillips, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Yum Brands, Ralph Lauren, Amazon.com

Friday, Feb. 7

8:30 a.m.: Canada employment report (January), U.S. employment report (January)