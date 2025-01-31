The Week Ahead: Tech earnings continue, January employment reports due

Monday, Feb. 3
Earnings: TMX Group, Tyson Foods, Clorox, Palantir
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Earnings: Finning Intl, Allied Properties REIT, Merck, Estee Lauder, PayPal, Pfizer, Pepsico, KKR, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Mondelez, Chipotle, Alphabet, Amgen, AMD
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Earnings: ATS Corp, FirstService, Suncor Energy, Uber, Boston Scientific, Disney, Ford Motor, Qualcomm
Thursday, Feb. 6
Earnings: BCE, Lightspeed, Thomson Reuters, Bombardier, Colliers, Open Text, IGM Financial, ARC Resources, Saputo, ConocoPhillips, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Yum Brands, Ralph Lauren, Amazon.com
Friday, Feb. 7
8:30 a.m.: Canada employment report (January), U.S. employment report (January)