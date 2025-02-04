ADVERTISEMENT

Investing

Weak Euro Offers No Reprieve for European Stocks, Goldman Says

By Michael Msika
BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

(Bloomberg) -- Investors hoping a sliding euro will support the region’s equities are going to be left disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

In theory, a falling currency should translate into improved competitiveness and better earnings estimates for companies in an exporting region like Europe. But the likelihood this fuels a stock rally is slim as a weaker euro typically coincides with a rise in risk, strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a note.

“Arguably, this is a cushion to Europe, but empirically we find European equity is positively correlated to the euro,” Bell and colleagues wrote in a note Tuesday. “Euro weakening normally comes alongside a rise in the risk premium, which offsets translation and/or competitiveness advantages.”

The common currency has fallen nearly 8% against the dollar from an August peak, hitting its lowest level since November 2022 last month. Companies in the large-cap benchmark Euro Stoxx 50 generate less than a third of their revenue in the euro area, which is shaping up to be a risk as US President Donald Trump brandishes tariffs on key trading partners.

The strategists added that many investors in Europe are converting dollars to buy euro-denominated stock, and take a hit when the currency is falling versus the greenback.  

“Unless they currency-hedge, they lose in an FX fall, which we find discourages investment,” they wrote. “A strong dollar has tended to mean under-performance of non-US markets historically.”

European stocks have done better than their US peers since Trump was elected, catching up after a long period of underperformance. But sluggish economic growth on the continent and possible tariffs from the new US administration are potential headwinds for the region.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.