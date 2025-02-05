S&P/TSX composite rises almost 300 points Wednesday, U.S. markets also make gains

The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index gained almost 300 points Wednesday on widespread market strength, while U.S. stocks rose after a mixed day of trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 290.49 points at 25,569.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 317.24 points at 44,873.28. The S&P 500 index was up 23.60 points at 6,061.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.31 points at 19,692.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.95 cents US compared with 69.71 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.67 at US$71.03 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.36 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.20 at US$2,893 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.