Haidar’s Hedge Fund Soars 16% in Rollercoaster Ride for Clients

(Bloomberg) -- Macro trader Said Haidar led his hedge fund to its biggest gain in 19 months, offering clients a respite from the worst-ever run for his strategy since its launch more than two decades ago.

His Haidar Jupiter fund surged an estimated 15.8% in January, the most since June 2023, according to investor letters seen by Bloomberg News. The gains followed a 62% plunge over the previous two years, meaning Haidar still needs to generate about 126% more in returns to recoup those losses.

A spokesman for Haidar Capital Management declined to comment.

Haidar’s high-octane, highly leveraged bets that produce frequent double-digit gains — or losses — put the money manager in a league of his own in an industry that’s increasingly pivoting toward producing steady gains for risk-averse investors such as pensions.

His hedge fund is not for the faint-hearted, one of his customers said after the January results, adding that it’s been stressful to even open its monthly letters over the past two years.

Since 2020, the hedge fund has recorded two years of its biggest gains followed by two years of steep losses, taking investors on a rollercoaster ride. Assets tumbled to under $750 million at the end of last year from almost $5 billion two years ago.

While it isn’t clear how the fund made its money in January, another investor letter showed that equities, fixed income and commodities got the biggest allocations that month — the same three asset classes that led to the vast majority of its losses in 2024.

Haidar told clients last month that he was expecting a steepening of bond yield curves, while a less aggressive tariff policy by the Trump administration coupled with strong earnings growth should support equities in the near term.

Founded in 1997, Haidar’s eponymous firm bets on macroeconomic shifts around the world. The fund ran $25.4 billion in regulatory assets including borrowed money at the end of 2023, according to its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. At that time, it had $1.4 billion in client capital, another investor letter showed.

