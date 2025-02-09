Hedge Funds boost bearish oil bets as trade war threatens demand

Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield.

Hedge funds increased bearish bets against oil by the most in three months on the prospect that dueling tariffs between the U.S. and China would reduce energy demand.

Money managers increased their short-only positions on West Texas Intermediate by 15,774 lots to 57,441 lots in the week that ended Feb. 4, the biggest jump since October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

U.S. President Donald Trump placed a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China earlier in the week, and the country immediately announced countermeasures set to take effect next week. While the U.S. only imports a small volume of crude from China, a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies threatens to weigh on global consumption.

Since Trump’s return to office last month, crude markets have experienced volatile swings, causing investors to flee markets. WTI futures traded in a $4.75 range this week, buffeted by the president’s various pronouncements and actions, before ultimately posting their third straight weekly decline.

To be sure, some concerns about supply shortages remain amid the possibility of further sanctions on Iran and Russia, as well as potential tariffs on crude from Canada and Mexico.

US Bearish Bets Jump Most Since October (CFTC)

