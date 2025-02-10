Carlyle Files Confidentially for US IPO of Chemical Company Nouryon

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. has filed confidentially for an initial public offering of specialty chemicals producer Nouryon in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is considering a listing of the business as soon as the second half of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Nouryon, which makes chemicals used in agriculture, paints, coatings and personal care products, could be valued at about $13 billion in a US listing, the people said.

Deliberations on a potential listing are ongoing and the timing of the IPO and valuation of the business could change depending on market conditions, the people said. A representative for Carlyle declined to comment. A spokesperson for Nouryon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlyle had engaged investment banks including Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to help prepare an IPO of the business in New York, Bloomberg News reported in September. An IPO would add to a growing list of companies seeking a listing in the US after a lukewarm period for share sales in the last couple of years. Medline Inc. has filed confidentially for its US initial public offering, more than three years after the $34 billion leveraged buyout of the medical supplies firm, people familiar with the matter said in December.

Carlyle and Singapore’s GIC Pte originally agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Nouryon from Akzo Nobel NV for €10.1 billion (10.4 billion) in 2018 — a deal that remains Carlyle’s largest in Europe. The private equity firm is separately running a sale of Nobian, which was spun out of Nouryon in 2021 and produces salts, chlorine and other chemicals found in solar cells, electric cars and insulation materials.

Private equity groups are readying themselves for a more favorable exit environment for their investments after a period that has seen dealmaking stunted by higher interest rates and valuation pressures.

SailPoint Inc., an enterprise security software firm backed by Thoma Bravo, is set to price a US IPO this week that could raise as much as $1.05 billion.

Swedish private equity firm EQT AB is looking to take advantage of an improving stock market to monetize more exits via IPOs, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sinding said in an interview in January. Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus have selected banks to arrange an IPO of Dutch telecommunication group Odido, which could raise more than €1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

