Europe Teeters Toward Energy Crisis as Gas Reaches Two-Year High

Leslie Palti-Guzman, head of research and market intelligence at SynMax, talks about the future prospects for natural gas.

(Bloomberg) -- Europe is teetering on the edge of its next energy crisis after natural gas prices soared to the highest in two years.

After a long fight with surging bills, stubbornly high inflation and fading industrial activity because of the 2022 crunch, the continent again faces the threat of another prolonged rally that may trigger more economic pain.

The region’s gas inventories are depleting rapidly this winter, and the lower reserves drop, the bigger the task to refill. Prices for summer are so high that it’s unprofitable for energy majors such as Uniper SE to Eni SpA to store the fuel, meaning governments will need to step in.

Benchmark front-month gas futures closed 4.2% higher on Monday at €58.04 a megawatt-hour. That’s the highest settlement price since February 2023 after contracts posted four consecutive weeks of gains.

Storage levels have become a crucial data checkpoint, and policymakers are concerned because Europe has been relying more on intermittent sources of energy such as wind.

But more windless days this winter — coupled with slightly colder weather and a loss of Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the start of the year — forced countries to tap their fuel inventories.

Europe’s storage sites are now less than half full — the lowest level for this time of year since 2022. Germany’s marker manager is running a session on its plan to refill during the annual E-world conference in Essen, Germany, and it’s the hottest ticket in town.

“Rapidly depleting stockpiles highlight the frailty of Europe’s supply,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patricio Alvarez said. Losing most of Russian supply during the past three years “has turned European gas markets more susceptible to price shocks in response to short-term outages, LNG demand in Asia and changes in weather,” he said.

Gas consumption in Europe is expected to increase 17% this month from a year ago, driven by residential and commercial demand, according to a monthly outlook from ICIS. And the winter isn’t over: Northwest Europe is bracing for freezing temperatures in coming days, which could boost heating demand, draining stockpiles further and adding impetus to the painful price rally.

“The risk of the European Union entering the spring with very low gas inventories has increased in the last couple of weeks,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management. “Not only has the front month spiked, but we have also seen a rise in 2026–2027 calendar prices.”

Traders also are rushing to snap up protection against surging European gas prices, signaling they expect further disruptions to supplies.

Norway’s upcoming summer maintenance season may also cap flows at a time when the market is already tight.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the impact of US tariffs and possible retaliations — which risk making liquefied natural gas imports more expensive — and on discussions regarding Russian supply as some Central European countries are still advocating for a return of gas transit via Ukraine.

“The longer gas prices stay elevated, the more likely a return to Russian gas flows of some sort through Ukraine becomes,” said Florence Schmit, a European energy strategist at Rabobank.

