Intact Financial earnings rise to $667 million in fourth quarter

The corporate logo of Intact Financial Corporation is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Intact Financial Corp. says it earned $667 million in the fourth quarter.

That’s up 26 per cent from the $531 million it earned during the same quarter last year.

The Toronto-based firm says earnings per share were $3.58, up from $2.78 a year earlier.

Insurance revenue was $6.8 billion, up from $6.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Intact increased its dividend to common shareholders by 12 cents to $1.33.

The company says it expects current insurance market conditions to persist in the coming year, in light of elevated catastrophe losses over the past year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IFC)

The Canadian Press