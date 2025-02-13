CAE third-quarter earnings rise to $168.6 million, former Air Canada CEO joins board

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

CAE Inc. says it earned $168.6 million in its third quarter, up from $56.5 million during the same quarter last year.

The company says revenues were $1.2 billion, up 12 per cent from $1.1 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations were 53 cents, up from 18 cents.

Chief executive Marc Parent says during the quarter, CAE secured $2.2 billion in new orders and saw a record adjusted backlog of $20 billion.

Civil aviation revenue rose to $752.6 million during the quarter, while defense revenue was slightly lower at $470.8 million.

CAE also announced it’s appointing four new directors to its board, including former Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu as chair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

The Canadian Press